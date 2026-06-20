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Paraguay's Almiron sent off for covering his mouth with his hand against Turkey
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Paraguay's Almiron sent off for covering his mouth with his hand against Turkey

Paraguay's Almiron sent off for covering his mouth with his hand against Turkey
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Paraguay's Miguel Almiron argues with referee Ivan Barton IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Darren Yamashita
Paraguay's Almiron sent off for covering his mouth with his hand against Turkey
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Referee Ivan Barton shows a red card to Paraguay's Miguel Almiron REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Paraguay's Almiron sent off for covering his mouth with his hand against Turkey
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Paraguay's Gustavo Gomez argues with referee Ivan Barton after he showed a red card to Miguel Almiron IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Darren Yamashita
Paraguay's Almiron sent off for covering his mouth with his hand against Turkey
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Turkey and Paraguay players clash before Paraguay's Miguel Almiron is sent off following a VAR review REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Paraguay's Almiron sent off for covering his mouth with his hand against Turkey
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Turkey and Paraguay players clash before Paraguay's Miguel Almiron is sent off following a VAR review IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/David Gonzales
20 Jun 2026 12:31PM
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SANTA CLARA, California, June 19 : Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron was given a straight red card for covering his mouth in a confrontation with Turkey's Mert Muldur on Friday in the first instance of the new rule being applied at the World Cup.

Almiron was sent off in first-half stoppage time after the exchange, with the dismissal confirmed by VAR as Paraguay led 1-0 in the Group D match.

Players who cover their mouths with their hand, arm or shirt in confrontational situations receive a red card. The rule came into effect after Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was accused of making discriminatory slurs to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr with his mouth covered.

Source: Reuters
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