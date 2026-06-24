Paraguay's Almiron to serve one-game ban after red card for covering mouth

MIAMI, June 23 : Paraguay's Miguel Almiron will serve a one-game ban at the World Cup after he received a red card for covering his mouth in a confrontation during their 1-0 win over Turkey in their second group game, FIFA said on Tuesday.

Almiron became the first player sent off at the tournament for violating a new rule that forbids players from covering their mouths during on-field confrontations.

• FIFA said the one-match suspension was for a breach of the FIFA Disciplinary Code that deals with unsporting behaviour towards an opponent or a person other than a match official.

• Almiron will serve the suspension in Paraguay's last group match against Australia on Thursday.

• FIFA said the decision is not subject to appeal.

• Following Almiron's red card, a football commentator was stripped of his World Cup credentials by FIFA after an expletive-laden tirade against the organisation and match officials.