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Paraguay's Almiron to serve one-game ban after red card for covering mouth
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Paraguay's Almiron to serve one-game ban after red card for covering mouth

Paraguay's Almiron to serve one-game ban after red card for covering mouth
FILE PHOTO: Jun 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron (10) during a Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Turkiye at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images/File Photo
Paraguay's Almiron to serve one-game ban after red card for covering mouth
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Paraguay's Miguel Almiron argues with referee Ivan Barton IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Darren Yamashita
24 Jun 2026 04:32AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 04:35AM)
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MIAMI, June 23 : Paraguay's Miguel Almiron will serve a one-game ban at the World Cup after he received a red card for covering his mouth in a confrontation during their 1-0 win over Turkey in their second group game, FIFA said on Tuesday.

Almiron became the first player sent off at the tournament for violating a new rule that forbids players from covering their mouths during on-field confrontations.

• FIFA said the one-match suspension was for a breach of the FIFA Disciplinary Code that deals with unsporting behaviour towards an opponent or a person other than a match official.

• Almiron will serve the suspension in Paraguay's last group match against Australia on Thursday.

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• FIFA said the decision is not subject to appeal.

• Following Almiron's red card, a football commentator was stripped of his World Cup credentials by FIFA after an expletive-laden tirade against the organisation and match officials.

Source: Reuters
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