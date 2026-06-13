Paraguay's World Cup return delivers "painful lesson", says Alfaro

INGLEWOOD, California, June 12 : Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro described his side's 4-1 defeat by co-hosts United States on Friday as a "very painful lesson", saying his players were outclassed tactically, technically and physically in their first World Cup match in 16 years.

Paraguay's long-awaited return to the World Cup ended in a harsh reality check as the South Americans struggled to cope with the pace and intensity of the hosts, who exposed weaknesses across the pitch to open their campaign with an emphatic victory.

"At a World Cup you have to leave emotions to one side," Alfaro told reporters after their Group D loss. "What matters are decision-making, concentration and the details.

"United States won with absolute justice and clarity. They surpassed us tactically, they surpassed us technically and they surpassed us physically."

Alfaro said the defeat underlined the gap Paraguay must bridge if they are to compete with the world's top teams.

"There are levels where defensive organisation, determination and effort are not enough," he said. "There are things we still need to incorporate and understand are essential if we want to move forward in this competition."

Despite conceding four goals, the Argentine insisted qualification from the group remained within reach, arguing that points, rather than goal difference, would determine Paraguay's fate.

"We have to focus on getting the points we need to qualify," he said. "Today the World Cup started. It didn't end today."

Paraguay face Turkey next before concluding the group stage against Australia.

"As long as we have one minute left, we will keep fighting to qualify," Alfaro said.