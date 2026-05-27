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Pegula crashes out of French Open in first round
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Pegula crashes out of French Open in first round

Pegula crashes out of French Open in first round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Pegula crashes out of French Open in first round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Pegula crashes out of French Open in first round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Pegula crashes out of French Open in first round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during her first round match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Pegula crashes out of French Open in first round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
27 May 2026 05:11AM
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PARIS, May 26 : Fifth seed Jessica Pegula’s French Open struggles continued when she fell to a 1-6 6-3 6-3 defeat to Australian Kimberly Birrell in the first round, becoming the biggest casualty in the women's draw on Tuesday.

Pegula, who has never made it past the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, has now exited the claycourt major in the first round for the third time.

After a blazing start, Pegula lost her composure as unforced errors crept into her game, which allowed world number 83 Birrell to take control and reach at least the second round of a Grand Slam for the third time.

She will next face Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova.

Source: Reuters
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