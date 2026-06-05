Logo
Logo

Sport

Pele's Mexico City hideaway preserved as World Cup returns for record third time
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Pele's Mexico City hideaway preserved as World Cup returns for record third time

Pele's Mexico City hideaway preserved as World Cup returns for record third time
Images of Brazilian soccer legend Pele are displayed at an exhibition where the public can visit the room where Pele stayed ahead of the 1970 World Cup final, at the Inter-American Conference on Social Security (CISS) in Mexico City, Mexico June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Pele's Mexico City hideaway preserved as World Cup returns for record third time
A visitor takes a photo of images of Brazilian soccer legend Pele at an exhibition where the public can visit the room where Pele stayed ahead of the 1970 World Cup final, at the Inter-American Conference on Social Security (CISS) in Mexico City, Mexico June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Pele's Mexico City hideaway preserved as World Cup returns for record third time
Details of the room where Brazilian soccer legend Pele stayed ahead of the 1970 World Cup final, at an exhibition open to the public at the Inter-American Conference on Social Security (CISS) in Mexico City, Mexico June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Pele's Mexico City hideaway preserved as World Cup returns for record third time
A jersey of Brazilian soccer legend Pele, the original closet and a television remain in the room where he stayed ahead of the 1970 World Cup final, during an exhibition open to the public at the Inter-American Conference on Social Security (CISS) in Mexico City, Mexico June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
05 Jun 2026 10:07PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2026 10:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY, June 5 : In a modest room tucked inside a historic Mexico City conference complex, visitors can step into football history: the preserved quarters where Pele slept before leading Brazil to their third World Cup title in 1970.

As Mexico prepares to kick off the tournament for a record third time on Thursday against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, the exhibition at the Inter-American Conference on Social Security (CISS) headquarters offers a nostalgic link to one of the World Cup's most celebrated moments.

The room has taken on renewed significance as the tournament returns to Mexico, reconnecting the country with Brazil's iconic 4-1 victory over Italy in the 1970 final that cemented Pele's legendary status.

"Brazil spent most of the tournament in Guadalajara and only came to Mexico City for the final against Italy," Pedro Kumamoto, secretary general of the CISS, told Reuters.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"The question was where to put the Brazilian team. Everyone wanted a photo, a greeting, an autograph, a handshake from Pele. The king himself slept here."

Built in 1963 for diplomatic gatherings, the complex was chosen as a secure refuge from the crowds drawn by Pele's global fame. The exhibition now features period furniture, 1970 World Cup memorabilia and a working television showing footage from Brazil's triumph.

Local memories of the football icon's stay remain vivid more than five decades later.

"I recently met a neighbour who was six or seven years old when Pele came here and is now close to 70," Kumamoto said. "He remembered him as very approachable, very warm. He said Pele signed autographs until he simply couldn't anymore and spent a long time with fans outside."

The balcony where Pele greeted supporters still overlooks the grounds unchanged.

"There is also a beautiful story about the balcony where Pele came out to greet supporters," Kumamoto said. "It's still the same balcony, the same place, with the echo of history in its walls."

More than half a century after Brazil's triumph, the transformed museum preserves a chapter of World Cup history as football's biggest event returns to Mexico once again.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement