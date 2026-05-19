Pep Guardiola to leave Man City at end of the season: Reports

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola is set to bring his trophy-laden decade in charge of Manchester City to an end this weekend, according to multiple reports on Monday (May 18).

Guardiola, 55, has won six Premier League titles and City's first Champions League title, among 20 trophies since arriving in England in 2016.

He could add one more to his tally if City win their final two matches of the season against Bournemouth and Aston Villa and Arsenal fail to beat Crystal Palace on Sunday's final round of Premier League fixtures.

The Daily Mail and The Athletic reported that Guardiola will step down after the visit of Villa to the Etihad.

City have made no comment on the speculation.

However, the club have arranged a parade through Manchester on Monday to celebrate their League Cup and FA Cup triumphs this season, which could act as a farewell to Guardiola.