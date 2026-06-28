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Petkovic rings changes as Algeria chase knockout berth against Austria
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Petkovic rings changes as Algeria chase knockout berth against Austria

Petkovic rings changes as Algeria chase knockout berth against Austria

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Algeria v Austria - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Algeria players during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

28 Jun 2026 09:31AM
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 27 : Algeria manager Vladimir Petkovic freshened up his side with four changes for their decisive Group J clash against Austria, including a switch in goal as Oussama Benbot replaces Luca Zidane.

Defender Jaouen Hadjam also comes into the lineup in place of Rayan Ait-Nouri, with Petkovic reshuffling his team as Algeria seek the result they need to reach the knockout stage.

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick has made three changes.

• Midfielders Houssem Aouar and Nabil Bentaleb start in place of Ramiz Zerrouki and Hicham Boudaoui

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• Austria replaced midfielder Paul Wanner, striker Michael Gregoritsch and defender Kevin Danso with Phillip Mwene, Philipp Lienhart and Marko Arnautovic.

• Both teams have three points after beating Jordan and losing to Argentina. A win or a draw for either side guarantees advancement. However, the group runners-up face a clash with European champions Spain.

• Both managers brushed off questions in their pre-game press conferences about playing for a specific result.

• The clash carries profound historical weight, reviving memories of the 1982 World Cup where Austria and West Germany played out a mutually beneficial, uncompetitive match that eliminated Algeria in the "Disgrace of Gijon."

Teams:

Algeria: Oussama Benbot, ⁠Aissa ​Mandi, Riyad Mahrez, Houssem Aouar, Amine ​Gouiri, Fares Chaibi, Jaouen Hadjam, Rafik Belghali, Nabil Bentaleb, Ramy ​Bensebaini, Ibrahim Maza

Austria: Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, David Alaba, ⁠Xaver ​Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel ​Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Phillip Mwene, Philipp Lienhart, Marko Arnautovic

Source: Reuters
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