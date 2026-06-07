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Pochettino happy with US response despite loss to Germany
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Pochettino happy with US response despite loss to Germany

Pochettino happy with US response despite loss to Germany
Soccer Football - International Friendly - United States Training & Press Conference - Endeavor Health Performance Center, Chicago, Illinois, U.S. - June 5, 2026 U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino during the press conference IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Talia Sprague
Pochettino happy with US response despite loss to Germany
Soccer Football - International Friendly - United States v Germany - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, U.S. - June 6, 2026 Germany's Kai Havertz in action with Tyler Adams of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Talia Sprague
Pochettino happy with US response despite loss to Germany
Soccer Football - International Friendly - United States v Germany - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, U.S. - June 6, 2026 Weston McKennie of the U.S. in action with Germany's Felix Nmecha and Joshua Kimmich IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Talia Sprague
Pochettino happy with US response despite loss to Germany
Soccer Football - International Friendly - United States v Germany - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, U.S. - June 6, 2026 Germany's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Talia Sprague
Pochettino happy with US response despite loss to Germany
Soccer Football - International Friendly - United States v Germany - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, U.S. - June 6, 2026 Germany's Joshua Kimmich in action with Christian Pulisic of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Talia Sprague
07 Jun 2026 11:53AM
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June 7 : The United States were dealt a 2-1 defeat by Germany in their final warm-up friendly ahead of the World Cup, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino said he was impressed by the character shown by his side.

Kai Havertz headed in Joshua Kimmich's free kick to give four-times world champions Germany a second-minute lead, but World Cup co-hosts United States snatched a stunning equaliser through Antonee Robinson.

Leroy Sane then scored in the 57th minute to seal Germany's victory at Soldier Field in Chicago.

"Overall, I think it was a good performance. I am happy with the performance of everyone. We play one of the most important teams in the world," Pochettino told reporters.

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"I think we need to be happy with that. We compete, (we were) unlucky, I think it was as an even game... It was an amazing challenge for us to see how we react, how we show character, how we show togetherness, how we start to play under pressure."

The U.S. open their Group D campaign against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

"We were demanding a lot to the player(s) in the last two weeks. I've seen (us) overload the player(s) and the team," the Argentine manager said.

"Now (we have) to assess the load and be intelligent in the way that we are going to arrive to the Paraguay (game), in the best condition, fresh with energy."

Source: Reuters
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