Pogacar aces Tourmalet test to reclaim Tour de France lead

GAVARNIE-GEDRE, France, July 9 : Tadej Pogacar's attack during the punishing climb to Col du Tourmalet led him to a spectacular solo victory in Thursday's sixth stage of the Tour de France as the four-time champion reclaimed the overall lead from Torstein Traeen.

Jonas Vingegaard failed to keep up with Pogacar during the ascent to Tourmalet and finished a distant second, two minutes and 42 seconds behind.

Traeen suffered a crash during the descent from Tourmalet that derailed his attempt to close the gap with Pogacar, who now leads the hunt for his third straight Tour de France title.