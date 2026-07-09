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Pogacar aces Tourmalet test to reclaim Tour de France lead
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Pogacar aces Tourmalet test to reclaim Tour de France lead

Pogacar aces Tourmalet test to reclaim Tour de France lead
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 6 - Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre - Pau, France - July 9, 2026 UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar splashes water on himself while in action during stage 6 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Pogacar aces Tourmalet test to reclaim Tour de France lead
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 6 - Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre - Pau, France - July 9, 2026 UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar celebrates after crossing the finish line to win stage 6 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pogacar aces Tourmalet test to reclaim Tour de France lead
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 6 - Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre - Pau, France - July 9, 2026 UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar in action during stage 6 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
09 Jul 2026 11:24PM (Updated: 09 Jul 2026 11:36PM)
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GAVARNIE-GEDRE, France, July 9 : Tadej Pogacar's attack during the punishing climb to Col du Tourmalet led him to a spectacular solo victory in Thursday's sixth stage of the Tour de France as the four-time champion reclaimed the overall lead from Torstein Traeen.

Jonas Vingegaard failed to keep up with Pogacar during the ascent to Tourmalet and finished a distant second, two minutes and 42 seconds behind.

Traeen suffered a crash during the descent from Tourmalet that derailed his attempt to close the gap with Pogacar, who now leads the hunt for his third straight Tour de France title.

Source: Reuters
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