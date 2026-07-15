Pogacar avenges 2024 defeat against Vingegaard with commanding triumph at Le Lioran

LE LIORAN, France, July 14 : Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar turned the tables on rival Jonas Vingegaard with a commanding performance on Tuesday to win the 10th stage of the Tour de France, taking sweet revenge at Le Lioran, where the Dane had beaten him two years ago.

In 2024, Pogacar was outpaced by Vingegaard in a dramatic finale, but this time, the Slovenian left nothing to chance.

Launching a powerful solo attack with 16 kilometres to go, Pogacar surged ahead and crossed the line roughly 30 seconds clear of his nearest pursuers, while Vingegaard finished seventh, 44 seconds back.

The stage win marked Pogacar's third of this year's Tour and the 24th of his remarkable career in the event. Reflecting on his victory, the four-time Tour de France champion pointedly referenced his second-place finish behind Vingegaard at the same venue two years ago.

"Remember two years ago, you were angry," he joked with UAE Team Emirates-XRG boss Mauro Gianetti.

"We targeted this stage from a long time ago," Pogacar admitted a few minutes later. "I also had this in my mind. Two years ago I came second here, it's not a bad result, obviously against Jonas (Vingegaard)."

Tuesday's triumph was another example of Pogacar's determination to erase setbacks on the same terrain.

He notably achieved similar feats last year with a victory at Hautacam and when he gained precious seconds at the Col de la Loze, following previous disappointments on those climbs.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG revealed their intent early in the stage, taking control of the race to set Pogacar up for his solo attack. His emphatic win not only reinforced his position atop the standings but boosted morale within his team.

"We all know Jonas (Vingegaard) is a great champion and being beaten by him is not the worst," said UAE sports director Andrej Hauptman. "But today, Tadej (Pogacar) won again, this is good for morale."

Vingegaard, the two-time Tour winner from Visma-Lease a Bike, remained optimistic about his prospects 12 days before the race concludes in Paris. "My legs are getting better and better, and I'm looking forward to longer climbs," he said.

The next major test will arrive on Saturday in the Vosges, during the 14th stage.