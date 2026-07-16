Pollock on the bench again for England against Argentina

July 16 : England coach Steve Borthwick has named an unchanged starting team for the Nations Championship test against Argentina in Santiago del Estero on Saturday, with loose-forward Henry Pollock on the bench again.

• Borthwick has placed his trust in the team that defeated Fiji 73-8 in Liverpool last weekend, with Fin Smith again at flyhalf and Marcus Smith at fullback.

• Uncapped loosehead prop Emmanuel Iyogun should make his debut as a replacement having been named on the bench. Scrumhalf Ben Spencer is also among the replacements and will be hoping to earn a 19th cap.

• Borthwick resisted calls to start Pollock and for the third game in July he will be a replacement.

• The side will be captained by hooker Jamie George.

• Starting XV: 15. Marcus Smith, 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Seb Atkinson, 11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10. Fin Smith, 9. Jack van Poortvliet, 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George (c), 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Alex Coles, 5. George Martin, 6. Ollie Chessum, 7. Guy Pepper, 8. Ben Earl.

• Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17. Emmanuel Iyogun, 18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19. Tom Curry, 20. Henry Pollock, 21. Ben Spencer, 22. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23. Noah Caluori.