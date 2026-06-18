PREVIEW-Leinster fancied for URC success as they host Bulls again

DUBLIN, June 18 : Home advantage makes Leinster overwhelming favourites to retain their United Rugby Championship title as they host South Africa’s Bulls in a repeat of last year’s decider.

Friday’s clash at Croke Park offers the Irish team a chance to make up for the disappointment of losing last month’s European Champions Cup final to Bordeaux Begles in Bilbao, where they were thoroughly outplayed.

Leinster are the most successful side in the URC and are chasing a record-extending 10th title. Last year’s final was a 32-7 win over the Bulls at the Aviva Stadium.

"We talked about how good last year was, and finishing this season on a high", Leinster winger Tommy O'Brien told reporters this week.

"Obviously we were so disappointed a couple of weeks ago against Bordeaux, but the one silver lining I guess is that we had a couple of games straight after,” he added.

But Leinster must deal with several injury concerns and some stinging criticism of a perceived change from their traditionally expansive, attacking style to a highly structured defence-first and territory-based game.

The decision to not renew the contract of Irish international winger James Lowe, something of a cult figure among fans, has also been slammed, adding to what Irish rugby commentators this week said was a “disconnect” with fans.

International prop Andrew Porter misses out after suffering a calf injury in their semi-final win over the Stormers but captain Caelan Doris was included in the starting line-up when the team was named on Wednesday despite fitness fears.

A potentially weakened scrum for the home side offers the Bulls their best chance of away success. Their scrum is regarded as the best in the competition, but they also have several Springboks in the back line, including Kurt-Lee Arendse, Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, and two-time World Cup winner Handré Pollard at flyhalf.

This is the fourth time the Bulls are competing in the final, having lost in 2022 and then again in the last two seasons.

They had an upset away win over Glasgow Warriors a fortnight ago to book their final place.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Kate Mayberry)