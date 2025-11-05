Logo
PSV leave it late to share points at Olympiakos
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Olympiacos v PSV Eindhoven - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - November 4, 2025 Olympiacos' Gelson Martins in action with PSV Eindhoven's Anass Salah Eddine REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Olympiacos v PSV Eindhoven - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - November 4, 2025 Olympiacos' Gelson Martins celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Olympiacos v PSV Eindhoven - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - November 4, 2025 PSV Eindhoven's Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman and teammates applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
05 Nov 2025 06:03AM
ATHENS :PSV Eindhoven substitute Ricardo Pepi scored in stoppage time to deny Olympiakos a first win in this season's Champions League as their clash ended in a 1-1 stalemate on Tuesday.

Pepi stuck away a rebound from a freekick three minutes into stoppage time after Olympiakos had led from the 17th minute through Gelson Martins.

The former Portugal international thrashed home a powerful shot from the right at the end of a quick punt upfield at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis by goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis to give Olympiakos an early lead.

But they could not hold on and the draw leaves the Greek club with two points from four matches while PSV now have five.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
