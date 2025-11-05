PSV leave it late to share points at Olympiakos

ATHENS :PSV Eindhoven substitute Ricardo Pepi scored in stoppage time to deny Olympiakos a first win in this season's Champions League as their clash ended in a 1-1 stalemate on Tuesday.

Pepi stuck away a rebound from a freekick three minutes into stoppage time after Olympiakos had led from the 17th minute through Gelson Martins.

The former Portugal international thrashed home a powerful shot from the right at the end of a quick punt upfield at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis by goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis to give Olympiakos an early lead.

But they could not hold on and the draw leaves the Greek club with two points from four matches while PSV now have five.

