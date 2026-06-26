Pulisic cameo in US defeat by Turkey underscores his World Cup value

INGLEWOOD, California, June 25 : Christian Pulisic's lively cameo in the United States' 3-2 defeat by Turkey on Thursday was a timely reminder of how crucial it is for the co-hosts to keep their talisman fit as they target a deep run at the World Cup.

Turkey beat a second-string U.S. side with a last-gasp goal from Kaan Ayhan at Los Angeles Stadium for their first win of the tournament, though their opponents had already secured top spot in Group D.

While little can be read into defeat in a match with nothing at stake, the U.S. will need to raise their level if they are to sustain ambitions of making it through to the latter stages, or even challenging for the title, at the World Cup.

They next face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first knockout round in Santa Clara, outside San Francisco, on Wednesday.

At the sharp end of tournaments, individual quality often proves decisive, and few in the U.S. ranks offer more than Pulisic.

Introduced in the 58th minute with the score at 2-2, the winger immediately lifted the tempo and injected urgency, drawing chants of “USA” as he drove directly at the Turkish defence.

The 27-year-old almost made an instant impact, timing his run onto a diagonal pass to burst into the box before seeing his angled effort turned aside by goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Soon after, a looping ball struck him in the area and forced Cakir into a scrambling save.

Pulisic remained a constant threat, coming closest late on with a left-footed effort from the edge of the area that curled narrowly wide.

Pulisic had featured only briefly earlier in the tournament, playing the first half of the opener against Paraguay before missing the Australia match after a calf injury sustained in training resurfaced.

Now among the most experienced figures in the squad, Pulisic has long been the focal point of the U.S. attack. His sharpness and direct running against Turkey underlined the difference he can make when fully fit, even as there remain concerns the injury could flare up again.

U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie said after the match that Pulisic has the ability to make the difference as the tournament progresses.

“He’s a special player ... he can come in and be that player to create something out of thin air,” he told Fox One. “It was good to see him back on the pitch and hopefully see him again in San Francisco.”