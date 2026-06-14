Qatar's top scorer Almoez on the bench, Swiss largely unchanged

SANTA CLARA, California, June 13 : Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui left record goalscorer Almoez Ali on the bench for Saturday's World Cup Group B game against Switzerland, who named a lineup largely unchanged from their qualifying campaign.

• Switzerland's most capped players Ricardo Rodriguez and captain Granit Xhaka will both make a record 13th World Cup appearance for their country.

• Denis Zakaria returns for Switzerland, Silvan Widmer misses out.

• Qatar made four changes to the team that sealed their qualification for the World Cup, with Almoez, the top scorer in Asian qualifying, left out.

• Twice ​Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif leads the attack for Qatar.

• Switzerland stick with the same group of defenders who started all six qualifiers and conceded just two goals.

• Swiss 20-year-old attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi is on the bench after starting in recent friendlies.

Lineups:

Qatar: Mahmoud Abunada, Pedro Miguel, Issa Laye, Jassem Gaber, Edmilson Junior, Akram Afif, Ayoub Alawi, Homam Ahmed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Boualem Khoukhi, Assim Madibo,

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye, Ricardo Rodriguez, Ruben Vargas, Michel Aebischer