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Qatar's top scorer Almoez on the bench, Swiss largely unchanged
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Qatar's top scorer Almoez on the bench, Swiss largely unchanged

Qatar's top scorer Almoez on the bench, Swiss largely unchanged
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Qatar v Switzerland - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Qatar players arrive at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Qatar's top scorer Almoez on the bench, Swiss largely unchanged
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Group A - Qatar v United Arab Emirates - Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 14, 2025 Qatar's Almoez Ali celebrates after qualifying for the FIFA World Cup REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Qatar's top scorer Almoez on the bench, Swiss largely unchanged
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Qatar v Switzerland - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Switzerland's Ruben Vargas with teammates as they arrive at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Qatar's top scorer Almoez on the bench, Swiss largely unchanged
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Qatar v Switzerland - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Qatar fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Qatar's top scorer Almoez on the bench, Swiss largely unchanged
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Qatar v Switzerland - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Qatar fans inside the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/David Gonzales
14 Jun 2026 02:25AM
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SANTA CLARA, California, June 13 : Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui left record goalscorer Almoez Ali on the bench for Saturday's World Cup Group B game against Switzerland, who named a lineup largely unchanged from their qualifying campaign.         

• Switzerland's most capped players Ricardo Rodriguez and captain Granit Xhaka will both make a record 13th World Cup appearance for their country.

• Denis Zakaria returns for Switzerland, Silvan Widmer misses out.

• Qatar made four changes to the team that sealed their qualification for the World Cup, with Almoez, the top scorer in Asian qualifying, left out.

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• Twice ​Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif leads the attack for Qatar.

• Switzerland stick with the same group of defenders who started all six qualifiers and conceded just two goals.

• Swiss 20-year-old attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi is on the bench after starting in recent friendlies.

Lineups: 

Qatar: Mahmoud Abunada, Pedro Miguel, Issa Laye, Jassem Gaber, Edmilson Junior, Akram Afif, Ayoub Alawi, Homam Ahmed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Boualem Khoukhi, Assim Madibo, 

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye, Ricardo Rodriguez, Ruben Vargas, Michel Aebischer

Source: Reuters
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