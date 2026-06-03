Qualifier Chwalinska reaches French Open semi-finals

PARIS, June 3 : Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska continued her dream run at the French Open on Wednesday, reaching the semi-finals with a 7-6(3) 6-3 victory over Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya on a windswept Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 24-year-old absorbed the power of the 22nd seed superbly, repeatedly forcing Kalinskaya into errors by extending rallies and making her hit one extra shot as she became only the second qualifier in the Open era to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals - and the sixth to achieve the feat at a Grand Slam.

Chwalinska will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka or Russia’s Diana Shnaider for a place in Saturday’s final.

After an early exchange of breaks, Chwalinska broke her opponent’s serve again and saved two break points to move 4-1 ahead before nerves crept in, allowing Kalinskaya to force a tiebreak.

But Chwalinska, who had won only two Tour-level matches on clay before this tournament, rediscovered her composure at the perfect moment. After a tense nine-shot rally on set point, Kalinskaya sent a backhand long to hand the Pole the opening set.

Chwalinska maintained her momentum in the second set and, aided by a stream of unforced errors from Kalinskaya, raced into a 4-1 lead.

Kalinskaya snatched a break back for 5-3 but Chwalinska sealed victory in the next game on another unforced error by the Russian.

"Every single match here is kind of crazy for me, I'm very grateful," said Chwalinska, who has only dropped one set on her way to the last four.

"Inside I'm nervous and stressed. I try to focus on my game and I'm happy I managed that. Honestly I just try to win every match, I'm not focusing on confidence, I'm not comparing myself (with the top players)."