Rampant Scotland now await tougher challenge against Kiwis

EDINBURGH :A ruthless display as they thrashed the United States 85-0 was a flawless tune-up, but Scotland know they have to make a major step up when they take on New Zealand at Murrayfield next weekend.

Scotland, with a team made up of home-based players only, came close to posting a record score as they ran in 13 unanswered tries against the U.S., but now have a much sterner test against the All Blacks - a team they have never previously beaten.

The two sides have met 32 times, with New Zealand winning 30 matches and two draws in 117 years of fixtures between the countries.

Scotland, however, ran the Kiwis close in the last two meetings when they let slip a nine-point lead at Murrayfield in 2022 before being edged out 31-23. And five years before that, they went down 22-17 in Edinburgh.

"We've had two cracking matches against them, but not delivered that winning performance. All these experiences, today included, have to be put into an 80-minute performance,” Townsend said after the clash with the Americans.

"The players can take confidence from how well they've trained this week. We have to build that cohesion pretty quickly. There's no reason why we can't. The guys will be up for it and have the belief they can do it.

“I can't wait actually,” Townsend added.

“We don't get to play them that often. I think we've only played twice in my time and they were both great occasions, very good games. We know we have to be close to our best to win but that's what we'll be working on in training this week.”

Scotland will be boosted by the availability of players like Blair Kinghorn, Finn Russell, and Ben White, who could not play on Saturday because they are based at clubs in England and France and the game against the U.S. fell outside World Rugby’s window for clubs to release players for international duty.

Saturday's runaway win, in which Darcy Graham and Jamie Dobie both scored a hat-trick of tries, came after a good week of preparation, added Townsend.

"I did feel in terms of how the squad prepared that there's more leadership coming out from our players. The players are driving a lot of what we're doing in training. That will have to happen next week and we'll have to have the players driving a performance in those 80 minutes,” he said.

