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Raphinha returns to give Brazil selection dilemma before Norway clash
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Raphinha returns to give Brazil selection dilemma before Norway clash

Raphinha returns to give Brazil selection dilemma before Norway clash

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Brazil v Haiti - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Brazil's Raphinha acknowledges fans after the match REUTERS/Mike Segar

04 Jul 2026 03:20AM
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MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 3 : Brazil's Raphinha returned to training on Friday to give coach Carlo Ancelotti a welcome boost before their World Cup last-16 clash with Norway, but the Barcelona forward may find his place on the right wing is no longer guaranteed.

Brazil held their penultimate session before Sunday's knockout match in New Jersey, with Raphinha rejoining the squad after two weeks recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained in the first half of the group-stage victory over Haiti.

During the 15 minutes open to the media, Raphinha warmed up normally and took part in a passing drill with his teammates, suggesting he is likely to be available for the Norway match.

His return leaves Ancelotti with a decision to make after 19-year-old Rayan seized his chance in Raphinha's absence.

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Rayan came on when Raphinha was forced off and has emerged as one of the most eye-catching players in Brazil's team, with energy, stamina and aggressive pressing from the right wing.

That work rate has had a direct impact on Brazil's campaign, helping create two goals - one against Scotland and another in the last-gasp comeback win over Japan that secured their place in the last 16.

As well as the return of Neymar, who is also available, Raphinha's recovery gives Brazil a more experienced attacking option for the knockout stage, but Rayan's performances have ensured Ancelotti faces a selection dilemma.

Source: Reuters
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