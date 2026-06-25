Rayan replaces injured Raphinha for Brazil against Scotland

MIAMI, June 24 : Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti made one change to face Scotland in Wednesday's final World Cup Group C match from the team that beat Haiti 3-0, with forward Rayan replacing injured winger Raphinha. The Scots made four changes.

• Neymar starts on the bench in the first match he has been fit to feature in at the World Cup after recovering from a calf injury sustained over a month ago.

• Rayan joins Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha in a three-man attack.

• Scotland coach Steve Clarke made four changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Morocco, with Ben Gannon-Doak, Lawrence Shankland, Kenny McLean and Scott McKenna starting ahead of Kieran Tierney, Grant Hanley, Che Adams and Ryan Christie.

Lineups:

Scotland: Angus Gunn, Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Jack Hendry, Ben Gannon-Doak, Lewis Ferguson, Lawrence Shankland, Nathan Patterson, Kenny McLean, Scott McKenna.

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Rayan, Vinicius Jr, Matheus Cunha.