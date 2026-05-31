Reaction to PSG's Champions League triumph

BUDAPEST, May 30 : Reaction to Paris St Germain's Champions League win with a penalty shootout victory over Arsenal after a 1-1 draw.

PSG MANAGER LUIS ENRIQUE:

"This is the best moment of the season. We are still champions, two in a row, it's amazing. We deserved that.

"It was very tough and difficult. Congratulations to Arsenal, it was very tough. They played great. It's normal. They try to take the match into phases they are strong. We tried to control the ball and press. We have won the title.

"Legend? I'm not interested in that."

PSG MIDFIELDER JOAO NEVES:

"The emotion is there. This is the second time I've been European champion. It's a pleasure - not just the victory, but playing with these teammates. It's the best decision I've ever made in my life. I think it's well deserved," he told M6.

"This year was different; it was more physical, more difficult. We were European champions, so we were defending our title. We've made history at PSG, we're all delighted."

ARSENAL MIDFIELDER DECLAN RICE:

"It's gutting. It's devastating to lose a Champions League final on penalties. But we try to take a lot of perspective from how far we've come as a group. An incredible season. Our 61st game in all competitions tonight. Given it absolutely everything up until this point," he told TNT.

"It's a lottery. That's football. Some of the best teams ever have lost on penalties in finals ... We win together, we lose together. I'm so proud of this group and these boys. It's been an incredible journey this season. We'll be back.

"Obviously to miss a penalty in a Champions League final is not nice. But we love them (Gabriel and Eberechi Eze). We're with them. They're not going to be the last players to miss penalties in finals ... Without them two this season, we wouldn't have won the Premier League this season."

PSG DEFENDER ILLIA ZABARNYI:

"Unbelievable club. We worked hard and we deserve it ... I'm a proud Ukrainian. We are a strong people, we are a free people. We fight for freedom and we will always be free. I want to thank the world because they never give up," he told TNT.

"Luis Enrique is a magic man. He fights for us, we fight for him."

PSG MIDFIELDER DESIRE DOUE:

"I'm lost for words. The first time was exceptional, but we wanted more than anything to go and win a second title and make history once again, to become legends. That's what we’ve done.

"We are so, so proud tonight, so happy, so grateful as also. It was a tough game against a very good team. We have to congratulate them because they had a very good season but now we just have to enjoy as a team, as a family because I think we deserve it.

"Look at the crowd, look at our family. We just want to say thank you. Thank you. I'm just so happy ... That was my prayer, to win this Champions League again, and we did it.

"We have to stay humble. It's crazy. We're going to enjoy first. And after we're going to work, work again because we want more, we are hungry, we are a young team, and we know we have the ambition. So next season we have to go again."

PSG FORWARD OUSMANE DEMBELE:

"It's been a big night. We've worked hard all season to win back-to-back titles. It's brilliant: we're going to savour this. It's been tough – the whole season has been tough – and we've had to deal with a lot. But in the end, we've won the Champions League again and we're all delighted," he told Canal+.

"At the end, it was cramp! In the 80th minute, it was touch and go. I think everyone had cramp at the end."

UEFA AWARDING PSG MIDFIELDER VITINHA PLAYER OF THE MATCH:

"Vitinha was Paris' best player on the night. He took charge in midfield – particularly in the second half – driving his team forward and setting the tempo. It was an excellent performance from the Portuguese midfielder."

PSG PRESIDENT NASSER AL-KHELAIFI:

"The first one was special, but winning back-to-back titles is very special for us. We want to win again. We don’t want to stop there," he told Canal+.

ARSENAL CAPTAIN MARTIN ODEGAARD:

"It's small margins that will decide a game like this and when it's penalties even more. So that's the reality of football and we have to deal with that and of course, we are disappointed at the moment.

"I thought we started the game really good. We got the first goal, and then after that, I thought we defended really well. Obviously, PSG had the ball a lot, but didn't create anything.

"Still we've done some incredible things this season and we'll get over this loss and come back even stronger next year."

(Compiled by Andrew Cawthorne, Martyn Herman, Marc Jones and Vincent Daheron;Editing by Christian Radnedge)