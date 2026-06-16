Real Madrid give Rudiger one-year extension to 2027

June 16 : Real Madrid have given defender Antonio Rudiger a one-year contract extension, the club said on Tuesday, keeping the Germany international at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2027.

The 33‑year‑old centre back, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2025‑26 season, has been a regular presence in Real's defence since joining on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2022.

Rudiger has emerged as a key, experienced player for the club during his tenure, making 182 appearances and winning eight trophies so far, including the Champions League, LaLiga, Copa Del Rey and Club World Cup.

His most recent campaign was disrupted by injuries, limiting him to 26 appearances across all competitions.

Real are looking to improve after a disappointing 2025-26 season, in which they missed out on the LaLiga title and were eliminated from the Champions League quarter-finals.

"Renewing my journey with Real Madrid is a proud moment, but more than anything, it’s a commitment to turning things around together with my teammates," Rudiger said in an Instagram post following the contract extension announcement.

"​We are going through a demanding phase. The setbacks have tested us, but this is exactly where I want to be.

"​Some people may have written me off after my injuries, but that only motivated me even more. So, thank you for that."

Keeping Rudiger is in line with Real president Florentino Perez's promise during his re-relection campaign to strengthen the club's defensive options.

The club made their first acquisition on Monday under reappointed manager Jose Mourinho, bringing in Spanish left back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea.

Perez also promised during his campaign to recruit defenders Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries.