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Real Madrid sign free agent Silva after Man City exit
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Real Madrid sign free agent Silva after Man City exit

Real Madrid sign free agent Silva after Man City exit

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Portugal Arrive in Palm Beach - Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Portugal's Bernardo Silva arrives at the airport in Palm Beach ahead of the FIFA World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jim Rassol

17 Jun 2026 06:02PM
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June 17 : Real Madrid have signed midfielder Bernardo Silva, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday, after the Portuguese international left Manchester City at the end of his contract.

Silva joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 and made 460 appearances for the club, winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League during his nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

The club announced the 31-year-old's departure in April.

"Real Madrid CF and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2028," Real said in a statement.

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Silva has also made 109 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the Nations League.

Known for his tactical versatility, technique and work rate, he was a cornerstone of City's side under Pep Guardiola and will bring some much-needed experience to Real's midfield.

Real are looking to strengthen after a disappointing 2025-26 season, in which they missed out on the LaLiga title and were eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-finals.

They signed Spanish left back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea earlier this week and have also been linked with defenders Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries.

Source: Reuters
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