Real Madrid too strong for Oviedo as Mbappe and Vinicius strike

OVIEDO, Spain :Real Madrid claimed a 3-0 LaLiga win at promoted Real Oviedo on Sunday, with Kylian Mbappe scoring in each half before Vinicius Junior added a late third to seal the match.

Mbappe put Real ahead in the 37th minute after Aurelien Tchouameni won the ball off Leander Dendoncker in midfield and quickly fed Arda Guler, who slipped a pass to the Frenchman who turned sharply on the edge of the box and drilled a low shot into the net.

The goal drew loud boos from the home crowd, who were convinced Tchouameni's challenge had been a foul.

The first meeting between the sides since November 2002 proved a hard-fought contest, with Oviedo’s disciplined defending limiting Real to just a single goal for most of the match.

The resilient hosts nearly snatched an equaliser when Kwasi Sibo’s low drive struck the post and bounced out.

Instead, it was Real who struck in the 83rd minute, once again regaining possession in midfield. Substitute Vinicius slipped the ball through to Mbappe, who finished coolly to double the lead.

Minutes after his goal Mbappe had a chance for a hat-trick but his powerful shot from distance was brilliantly saved by Oviedo keeper Aaron Escandell.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was called into action, stretching low to his right to deny Haissem Hassan’s angled strike with a fine diving save.

Deep into stoppage time, Vinicius found himself unmarked in the box and calmly picked out the far corner to add Real's third and final goal.