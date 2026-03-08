Logo
Logo

Sport

Red-hot Samson powers India to 255-5 against NZ in T20 World Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Red-hot Samson powers India to 255-5 against NZ in T20 World Cup final

Red-hot Samson powers India to 255-5 against NZ in T20 World Cup final
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Final - India v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 8, 2026 India's Ishan Kishan bumps fists with Sanju Samson REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Red-hot Samson powers India to 255-5 against NZ in T20 World Cup final
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Final - India v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 8, 2026 New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Sanju Samson REUTERS/Amit Dave
Red-hot Samson powers India to 255-5 against NZ in T20 World Cup final
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Final - India v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 8, 2026 New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham celebrates with Tim Seifert after taking the wicket of India's Ishan Kishan REUTERS/Amit Dave
Red-hot Samson powers India to 255-5 against NZ in T20 World Cup final
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Final - India v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 8, 2026 India's Ishan Kishan in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Red-hot Samson powers India to 255-5 against NZ in T20 World Cup final
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Final - India v New Zealand - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 8, 2026 India fans celebrate a boundary REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
08 Mar 2026 11:24PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2026 11:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AHMEDABAD, INDIA, March 8 : New Zealand will need to score 256 in the final to beat defending champions India and win their maiden Twenty20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Put in to bat, India capitalised on a 98-run opening stand between Sanju Samson (89) and Abhishek Sharma (52) to rack up 255-5.

Samson hit eight sixes and five fours in his 46-ball blitz, maintaining his red-hot form in the business end of the tournament.

Number three Ishan Kishan smashed 54 but James Neesham bowled a three-wicket over to apply the brakes on India's scoring rate towards the end.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement