Rees-Zammit returns for Wales but only on the bench

CARDIFF :Wales have put returning wing Louis Rees-Zammit on the bench for Sunday’s test against Argentina but given prop forward Rhys Carre a first start in more than two years as new coach Steve Tandy named his first side on Friday.

Carre will start at loosehead having not played since 2023 as he was previously ineligible under the Welsh Rugby Union's selection policy because he has 20 caps, five short of the required number for those playing with clubs outside Wales.

This has been lifted for him to make a return as Wales begin a new era under their new coach, having had a torrid run of results over the last 24 months.

Rees-Zammit is also set for his first game for Wales since the 2023 World Cup in France, after his return from the U.S. where he was trying to break into the NFL.

The 24-year-old has made a handful of appearances for the Bristol Bears since his return to rugby at the start of the season.

After 32 caps for Wales, and playing for the British & Irish Lions in 2021, he had spells with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, although did not play a competitive game in the NFL before signing for Bristol in August.

Also on the bench, back rower Olly Cracknell is set to come off for a first cap. The 31-year-old was a late addition to the squad for the November internationals in place of veteran Taulupe Faletau.

Tandy has made seven changes in all from the Wales side that beat Japan in July to end a record 18-match losing run.

"I just want to see that squad go out there and express themselves on Sunday and enjoy every moment of representing the country in such a unique and special jersey," he said.

After the Argentina clash, Wales play Japan, New Zealand, and South Africa all in Cardiff this month.

Team:

15-Blair Murray, 14-Tom Rogers, 13-Max Llewellyn, 12-Ben Thomas, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Edwards, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Jac Morgan (captain), 6-Alex Mann, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Keiron Assiratti, 2-Dewi Lake, 1-Rhys Carre

Replacements: 16-Liam Belcher, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Archie Griffin, 19-Freddie Thomas, 20-Olly Cracknell, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Louis Rees-Zammit

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)