Renard leaves future open after Tunisia's World Cup exit

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 25 : Tunisia coach Herve Renard left his future open after his side's 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands on Thursday, saying the federation would review its options after a short-term deal that followed Sabri Lamouchi's sacking.

Renard took charge of the North African team after their 5-1 demolition by Sweden in their opener but did little to change their fortunes, with further losses to Japan (4-0) and the Dutch.

• "The federation called me for a very short mission... It wasn't enough, but thank you very much to the federation for calling me," Renard said.

• The 57-year-old French coach was uncertain about his future and urged patience from decision-makers after the early exit.

• "Everyone will go back home and we'll see what the future will be made of," Renard said.

• "The federation of Tunisia needs to sit down, analyse everything. It's important taking a bit of time, because sometimes to make a decision quickly is not the best," he added.

• Renard said he did not regret taking the job, and praised his players for coping under difficult circumstances.