Rosenior wants 'culture of accountability' to end Chelsea's red mist problem

March 2 : Manager Liam Rosenior called for a "culture of accountability" at Chelsea after they were reduced to 10 men for the second straight game when Pedro Neto was sent off during Sunday's 2-1 Premier League loss at Arsenal.

Neto was booked for arguing with the referee about Arsenal's second goal, and the Chelsea winger brought down Gabriel Martinelli less than three minutes later to earn a second yellow card.

Chelsea had drawn with 19th-placed Burnley in their previous game, conceding an added-time equaliser after Wesley Fofana picked up two yellow cards.

Rosenior's side, winless in their last three Premier League games, have slipped to sixth as they prepare for a trip to fourth-placed Aston Villa on Wednesday.

"It needs to improve promptly. My job is to create a culture of accountability, whereby if you make a mistake, you hold your hands up and make sure it doesn't happen again," Rosenior told reporters on Monday.

"Pedro has apologised to the group. We will miss him for the next game. I need to see an improvement in the behaviour now."

Disciplinary issues have dogged Chelsea throughout the season, especially in September-October when they picked up four red cards in six matches under Rosenior's predecessor Enzo Maresca.

"We've had bookings for needless dissent and fouls. If we're to improve and get to where we want to be, we have to make a conscious step now to make sure it doesn't happen again," Rosenior said.