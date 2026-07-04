From ruffled socks and chubby cheeks to Wimbledon spotlight, Eala shocks holder Swiatek

LONDON, July 4 : Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon title defence went up in smoke as the Polish third seed fell 7‑6(9) 6-2 to rising Filipina Alexandra Eala in the third round after a fierce gladiatorial battle at the All England Club on Saturday.

Last year's triumph ended years of questions about Swiatek's ability to master the sport's fastest surface, yet the 25-year-old arrived at the All England Club following an early defeat in the Bad Homburg tune-up event and still seeking consistency.

After battling past Taylor Townsend and sealing an assured win over Karolina Pliskova in her last two rounds, Swiatek came up against an inspired Eala in their Centre Court showdown and fell short under the blazing afternoon sun.

"I don't know how to describe it," said an emotional Eala.

"I mean, I'm in the second week of a Grand Slam, and it's amazing for me. Iga's a phenomenal player and nice person. So I'm grateful to be able to share Centre Court with her.

"Maybe for someone like Iga, who has won so many Grand Slams, or maybe someone like Serena or Venus Williams, this achievement may seem small.

"But for someone who grew up in the Philippines ... I went to training with my brother and my grandfather every day after school with my ruffled socks and my light-up shoes and chubby cheeks, so ... to her, this is everything.

"But because I'm emotional does not mean I'm satisfied, so yeah, okay, next round. Let's go."

EALA CLINCHES HIGH-OCTANE OPENING SET

After suffering a shock defeat to Eala in Miami last year, Swiatek gained revenge when they met again on the clay of Madrid but the Pole found herself in trouble after losing a high-octane opening set in which both players gave the other no quarter.

Swiatek smiled at the end of the set but was soon shouting at her entourage in the stands, before slamming her racket on a chair, while fan favourite Eala soaked up roaring applause from a thoroughly entertained crowd.

"This is one of the biggest matches of my life, for sure," Eala added, before addressing fans. "This is my dream court, so I'm really happy with the atmosphere that you guys gave. Thank you so much for cheering me on.

"How many times have I dreamed of opportunities like this ... when I have my opportunities, I have to take them because they're blessings. Being here is a blessing.

"I worked super hard to get here. If I have the chance I'm taking it."

Left-hander Eala, whose powerful baseline shot-making rattled Swiatek early in the clash, ramped up the pressure at the start of the next set and earned a double break to go 3-0 up, before her opponent began to show signs of life again.

Swiatek retrieved a break but dropped serve again as Eala staved off the late comeback attempt and delivered the knockout blow in the form of a forehand winner to set up an intriguing fourth-round clash with 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini.