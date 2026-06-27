Russell pips teammate Antonelli in Austrian GP practice

SPIELBERG, Austria, June 27 : George Russell denied Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli a clean sweep of the practice sessions ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, as the Briton worked through a braking issue to post the quickest time in Saturday's third and final practice.

Formula One championship leader Antonelli, who was the fastest in Friday practice, closely followed with a lap just 0.038 seconds slower than Russell's.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, the winner at Barcelona earlier this month, ran into a late issue with his rear wheels locking up during a turn and remained the third quickest, 0.115 seconds behind Antonelli.

Antonelli, who has won five of the seven races this year, took the lead from defending champion Lando Norris early on after the McLaren driver reported that his mirror was broken.

Russell, who won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, posted the second-fastest lap despite an issue with braking.

"Really bad straight-line braking on the front axle," Russell said on the team radio.

But he saved his best effort for the final minutes of the session, when he finally pushed to overtake his 19-year-old teammate.

"When someone has been quick, he's always been able to find himself and win. Kimi is very fast. That's why we hired him, and George the same," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports.

"George doesn't need to prove to anyone that he has the speed, we know he has, and the ability."

Hamilton, who sits 41 points behind Antonelli in the championship, ended the session worried about his troubles while turning.

"I locked up in turn three, locked the rears. We need to check the gearbox. It said it was shifting but I was still in anti-stall," he said on the team radio.