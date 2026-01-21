Logo
Ruthless Gauff cruises past Danilovic into Australian Open third round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after winning her second round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic REUTERS/Edgar Su
Jan 19, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Coco Gauff of United States in action against Kamilla Rakhimova of Uzbekistan in the first round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. shakes hands with Serbia's Olga Danilovic after winning her second round match REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic REUTERS/Edgar Su
21 Jan 2026 01:30PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2026 01:34PM)
MELBOURNE, Jan 21 : Third seed Coco Gauff beat Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-2 6-2 to move into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Danilovic had knocked out Venus Williams in the first round but her chances of beating another American Grand Slam champion looked slim after just 22 minutes when she found herself 5-0 down before a double fault on set point gave Gauff the lead.

There was no respite in the second set either as Gauff consolidated another early break to go 3-0 up, with Danilovic having no answer to her court coverage and precise groundstrokes.

Gauff then converted a break point to seal the match and book a third-round encounter with compatriot Hailey Baptiste.

Source: Reuters
