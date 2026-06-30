Sabalenka powers past Kostovic into Wimbledon second round

LONDON, June 29 : Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka began her latest attempt to claim her first Wimbledon crown with a routine 6-2 6-3 defeat of Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostovic on Monday.

Still smarting from an unsettling French Open exit, the world number one was laser-focused on Centre Court as she won the opening four games against the lowly ranked Kostovic.

She was eventually made to work and there was a minor blip when she dropped serve at 5-2 in the second set but it was only a temporary delay as she avoided any possibility of the sort of collapse she suffered in Paris against Diana Shnaider.

"I'm super excited to be back," she told a crowd that included former England soccer captain David Beckham.

"I was happy I could close this match in straight sets. For the first match I feel pretty good, maybe eight out of 10."

Sabalenka, a losing semi-finalist on her last three visits to Wimbledon, will take on American McCartney Kessler next.