Logo
Logo

Sport

Sabalenka powers past Kostovic into Wimbledon second round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Sabalenka powers past Kostovic into Wimbledon second round

Sabalenka powers past Kostovic into Wimbledon second round
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her first round match against Serbia's Teodora Kostovic REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sabalenka powers past Kostovic into Wimbledon second round
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her first round match against Serbia's Teodora Kostovic REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sabalenka powers past Kostovic into Wimbledon second round
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2026 Serbia's Teodora Kostovic in action during her first round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Toby Melville
30 Jun 2026 01:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, June 29 : Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka began her latest attempt to claim her first Wimbledon crown with a routine 6-2 6-3 defeat of Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostovic on Monday.

Still smarting from an unsettling French Open exit, the world number one was laser-focused on Centre Court as she won the opening four games against the lowly ranked Kostovic.

She was eventually made to work and there was a minor blip when she dropped serve at 5-2 in the second set but it was only a temporary delay as she avoided any possibility of the sort of collapse she suffered in Paris against Diana Shnaider.

"I'm super excited to be back," she told a crowd that included former England soccer captain David Beckham.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I was happy I could close this match in straight sets. For the first match I feel pretty good, maybe eight out of 10."

Sabalenka, a losing semi-finalist on her last three visits to Wimbledon, will take on American McCartney Kessler next.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement