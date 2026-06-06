Sacked Spurs boss Frank swaps touchline troubles for punditry and Tour de France

June 5 : Thomas Frank is trading management headaches for microphones and mountain stages, revealing on Friday he has rejected job offers to spend his summer covering the World Cup and experiencing the Tour de France after a disappointing spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Danish manager, who was sacked by Spurs in February after eight months in charge, said he had deliberately chosen not to return to the dugout despite receiving approaches since his North London nightmare ended.

Frank's dream move to Tottenham turned sour as a woeful run of results left the club hovering above the relegation zone, a far cry from his success in making lowly Brentford a Premier League mainstay.

"There have been conversations and opportunities since leaving Spurs, but I have decided not to rush into the next role. For me, this summer is not the right time to go back into management," Frank said in a statement.

"When the time is right, I will look forward to my return as a manager, ready to embrace the job with great energy and dedication."

Instead, the 52-year-old said he will be covering the World Cup for Danish television and the BBC, while also "experiencing cycling's Tour de France" which begins on July 4.

"Leaving Tottenham has given me the chance to step back and reflect on my journey so far," Frank added.

"Football management is a profession that demands complete commitment every single day, and periods like this are a rare opportunity to assess, learn and gain a fresh perspective.

"Football remains a huge part of who I am, and I have chosen to use this time productively. Over the coming months, besides spending time with family and friends, I will continue studying, observing and learning from other leaders both within sport and beyond it."