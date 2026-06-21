Saka skips England training to follow individual programme ahead of Ghana clash

KANSAS CITY, June 20 : England winger Bukayo Saka missed training on Friday ahead of his side's World Cup game against Ghana, with the Football Association saying he was following his own programme as he continues to manage an Achilles injury.

Saka has been battling the problem since March and England coach Thomas Tuchel has repeatedly stressed the need to carefully manage the 24-year-old's workload during the tournament.

The winger was not involved in the session at England's Kansas City base but there was no indication from the FA that his availability for Tuesday's Group L match was in doubt.

Saka came off the bench in England's 4-2 win over Croatia in their opening game and made an immediate impact, helping to create Marcus Rashford's late goal as Tuchel's side began their World Cup campaign in style.

The Arsenal player said before the tournament that he was prepared to take the gamble of playing through the injury in order to feature at the World Cup, although Tuchel has acknowledged he is unlikely to be able to start and finish every match.

England top Group L after the opening round of matches and face Ghana on Tuesday before concluding the group stage against Panama.

(Writing by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)