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Saliba to start for France against Senegal
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Saliba to start for France against Senegal

Saliba to start for France against Senegal

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - France v Senegal - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 16, 2026 France's William Saliba arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Mike Segar

17 Jun 2026 02:01AM
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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 16 : William Saliba, who has been struggling with back pain, will start in France's central defence as Les Bleus kick off their World Cup campaign with a Group I clash against Senegal on Tuesday.

• France coach Didier Deschamps opts for Desire Doue in attack, leaving Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola on the bench

• Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez start at full back

• Senegal's Lamine Camara to start in midfield with Habib Diarra left on the bench.

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France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe (captain), Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele.

Senegal: Edouard Mendy; Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly (captain), Moussa Niakhate, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye; Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson.

Source: Reuters
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