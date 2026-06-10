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Saudi Arabia and Senegal end scoreless in final World Cup friendly
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Saudi Arabia and Senegal end scoreless in final World Cup friendly

Saudi Arabia and Senegal end scoreless in final World Cup friendly
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Saudi Arabia v Senegal - Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas, U.S. - June 9, 2026 Saudi Arabia's Sultan Mandash in action with Senegal's Moussa Niakhate IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Daniel Dunn
Saudi Arabia and Senegal end scoreless in final World Cup friendly
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Saudi Arabia v Senegal - Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas, U.S. - June 9, 2026 Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye in action with Saudi Arabia's Musab Al-Juwayr IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Daniel Dunn
Saudi Arabia and Senegal end scoreless in final World Cup friendly
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Saudi Arabia v Senegal - Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas, U.S. - June 9, 2026 Senegal's Pape Matar Sarr in action with Saudi Arabia's Sultan Mandash IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Daniel Dunn
Saudi Arabia and Senegal end scoreless in final World Cup friendly
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Saudi Arabia v Senegal - Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas, U.S. - June 9, 2026 Senegal's Pathe Ciss in action with Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Daniel Dunn
10 Jun 2026 10:53AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2026 12:10PM)
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June 10 : Saudi Arabia was held to a goalless draw against 10-man Senegal on Wednesday in the two teams’ final friendly before the start of the World Cup.

Giorgos Donis, Saudi Arabia's Greek coach, fielded a strong starting line-up in the first half before making 10 changes after the break.

Senegal finished the match with 10 players after forward Nicolas Jackson was sent off in the 84th minute for a second yellow card.

Saudi Arabia produced an impressive performance in the opening stage, threatening goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s goal on several occasions, most notably in the 10th minute when Musab Al Juwayr went close following a clever pass from captain Salem Al Dawsari.

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Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais comfortably saved a header from Lamine Camara in the 14th minute.

Mohammed Abu Al Shamat missed a chance to put Saudi Arabia ahead in the 30th minute when he headed over the bar from close range.

Senegal pressed hard in the closing stages of the first half but failed to seriously trouble Al Owais.

Substitute Ayman Yahya unleashed a powerful long-range effort just after the hour mark that narrowly missed the right post.

Saudi Arabia begin their World Cup Group H campaign against Uruguay on June 16 before facing Spain and Cape Verde.

Senegal, meanwhile, open their Group I campaign against France before taking on Norway and Iraq.

 

 

Source: Reuters

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