Saudi Arabia a work in progress ahead of World Cup clash with Cape Verde

HOUSTON, June 25 : Coach Georgios Donis will mark one month working with Saudi Arabia's players when they face Cape Verde in their World Cup Group H clash in Houston on Friday and admitted the team were still a work in progress.

Donis was drafted in late to replace Herve Renard ahead of the tournament and has had five matches to work with the team, including a 1-1 draw against Uruguay in their World Cup opener and a 4-0 loss to Spain.

They go into their meeting with Cape Verde knowing a win should be enough to see them advance, either in second place in the group or as one of the best third-placed finishers.

“This last month was the most difficult of my coaching career as I tried to implement plans quickly. I have never had so many meetings,” Donis told reporters on Thursday.

“Tomorrow is the one-month anniversary (of working with the players). During this time the players have received a lot of information and worked hard in training. We have a good team.

“But you cannot go to training and just press a button and have the team play the way the coach wants to play. It takes time.”

Debutants Cape Verde have a pair of draws from their opening two matches and have been one of the positive stories of the World Cup with their entertaining style and never-say-die attitude.

“Cape Verde is one of the surprises of the tournament, they are strong and athletic,” Donis said. “What has impressed me, against both Spain and Uruguay, was their defence in a low block.

“They were strong in challenges and a dangerous team (on attack) when given space. Tomorrow we will try to take control, we want to be able to take the risks, but cautiously because we know the opponent we are up against.”

Saudi Arabia’s only previous visit to the knockout rounds at the World Cup was in 1994, also in the United States.