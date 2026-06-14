Scotland squeeze past Haiti 1-0 to bag first World Cup win in 36 years

BOSTON: Scotland battled past Haiti 1-0 on Saturday (Jun 13) courtesy of John McGinn's deflected first-half goal to go top of World Cup Group C with their first win in the tournament since 1990.

McGinn put them into the lead in the 28th minute when his shot took a double deflection to land in the back of the Haiti net.

Scotland, who had hit the post earlier with a Scott McTominay effort, at times struggled with the Haitians' pace but the Caribbean team, making their first appearance at the World Cup since 1974, lacked clinical finishing.

Scotland next play Morocco, who drew 1-1 with Brazil earlier on Saturday, while Haiti take on the five-time world champions, with both games on Jun 19.