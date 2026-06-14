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Scotland start with Shankland and Adams in attack against Haiti
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Scotland start with Shankland and Adams in attack against Haiti

Scotland start with Shankland and Adams in attack against Haiti
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Haiti v Scotland - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 13, 2026 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Scotland start with Shankland and Adams in attack against Haiti
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Haiti v Scotland - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Players walk out before the start of the match REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Scotland start with Shankland and Adams in attack against Haiti
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Haiti v Scotland - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 13, 2026 General view as players line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Scotland start with Shankland and Adams in attack against Haiti
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Haiti v Scotland - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 13, 2026 A Haiti fan holds a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy inside the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/David Butler Ii
14 Jun 2026 08:19AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2026 09:00AM)
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BOSTON, June 13 : Scotland coach Steve Clarke selected Lawrence Shankland and Che Adams to start in attack against Haiti on Saturday for their World Cup Group C opener in Scotland's first World Cup match since 1998. 

• Scott McTominay, who suffered a stomach bug this week, was selected to start alongside John McGinn in an attack-minded midfield.

• Angus Gunn got the nod to start in goal over Craig Gordon who has only recently recovered from injury.

• Haiti striker Duckens Nazon was omitted from the starting 11 and had to settle for a place on the bench.

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• Haiti coach Sebastien Migne fielded two players with experience from England's Premier League - Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Wilson Isidor.

Lineups:

Haiti: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Louicius Deedson, Ruben Providence, Wilson Isidor, Frantzdy Pierrot. 

Scotland: Angus Gunn; Aaron Hickey, Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry; Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak; Che Adams, Lawrence Shankland. 

(Writing by William SchombergEditing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

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