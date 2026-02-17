Scotland trio are injury doubts for Six Nations trip to Wales

EDINBURGH, Feb 17 : Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking a shin bone in his country's Six Nations victory over England at the weekend, French media reported.

Ritchie scored a try as Scotland rushed into an early lead but then had to go off at half-time after suffering a tibial plateau fracture, which is a serious break in the top of the shin bone extending into the knee joint, often caused by high-energy accidents or falls.

Ritchie plays club rugby in France at Perpignan, where local newspaper L'Independant reported he is expected to be out for two to three months.

Scotland have issued no injury updates but following Saturday's 31-20 win, coach Gregor Townsend said Jack Dempsey and Jamie Dobie also picked up injuries in the clash.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“Jack has a bicep injury. There have been a few of them this season from a number of teams. You can pretty much diagnose quite quickly that it's serious,” the Scotland coach said.

“Jamie Dobie was a bit more positive in the changing room. It's the third test match in a row coming up. It would take a lot to turn around to be available for training this week,” Townsend added.

Scotland are next up against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday and Townsend is scheduled to name his team on Thursday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ros Russell)