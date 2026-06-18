Scotland's spirits likely to be dampened by Morocco in Boston

BOSTON, Massachusetts, June 17 : Scotland have hit the ground running in the World Cup with an opening 1-0 victory over Haiti in Group C and with their Tartan Army of fans winning hearts in Boston, but their return to the city on Friday to face Morocco could dampen their spirits.

The North Africans, surprise World Cup semi-finalists four years ago, held five-times world champions Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their opener and may flip the script in the group.

A win over Scotland would almost certainly see them through to the next round on four points and, given their fluid play and confidence against Brazil compared to Scotland's lacklustre display, they will deservedly go into the match as favourites.

Four years ago, Morocco, who will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Spain, beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their unexpected run to the last four.

This time around they look to be an even more efficient unit, with coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who only took the helm three months ago and led Morocco to Under-20 World Cup success last year, having infused the team with a string of young players.

One of them has already stood out at the World Cup.

Midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, aged 18, looked completely at ease against Brazil in his first competitive international after his recent switch to represent them instead of France.

Bouaddi, a former France youth international, carried an imperious air as he moved across the pitch, constantly looking for work in an eye-catching performance that will have had Scotland coach Steve Clarke sit up and take notice.

The Scots won their first World Cup match in 36 years when they beat Haiti but for much of the scrappy encounter the pressure to break that jinx was palpable.

The three points put them top of the group and considerably eased the strain on Clarke's players.

"I think they're (players) more relaxed," said Scotland assistant coach Steven Naismith. "We have ticked a few boxes and now have a win at a World Cup group stage. We have points.

“I just think the longer you’re in the tournament, the familiarity increases and everything settles. So, yes, I would expect everybody to be a bit more relaxed on Friday.”

They will, however, not be without pressure as they need to earn at least a point against the North Africans if they are to avoid a do-or-die game against Brazil on the final matchday.