Pyrotechnics and pop performances light up SEA Games closing ceremony in Thailand
BANGKOK: A massive display of pyrotechnics in an otherwise low-key ceremony marked the end of an eventful 33rd SEA Games on Saturday (Dec 20).
The hour-and-a-half-long event at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok kicked off with a 12-minute act titled "The Sound of Whistle", which had performances by local pop stars, a marching band and various dancers.
Then came the traditional parade of athletes, where various contingents, including Singapore's, were greeted by loud cheers, despite visible swathes of empty seats. Singapore's flagbearer was squash player Aaron Liang.
"The 33rd SEA Games have now concluded smoothly and successfully," said Thailand's minister of tourism and sports Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn.
"The organising committee has received outstanding cooperation from all sectors - particularly government officials, staff members and the people of Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla, as well as the many public agencies and private sector organisations that supported the Games."
The Games was then officially declared closed by Thailand's deputy prime minister Thamanat Prompow, before the extinguishing of the flame.
The SEA Games federation flag was handed to Malaysia, which will host the next edition of the Games in 2027.
A feel-good performance - “The Sound of Champions” - featured hits such as Queen's "We are the Champions" and Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling" capped off the ceremony, before a massive display of fireworks that blazed through the Bangkok night sky.
The Games took place on a backdrop of increased tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.
There was also a tinge of sombreness, given other recent events. In October, Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit died aged 93, with the country entering a period of mourning.
Organisers then announced they were moving venues for 10 sports to Bangkok, including men's football, because of severe flooding in Thailand's south that killed more than 170 people.
Just one day after the opening ceremony, Cambodia pulled its entire sporting delegation out of the Games, citing safety reasons.
The Games was also hit by a cheating controversy after Thai esports athlete Naphat Warasin was expelled from Games after she was found to have cheated during an Arena of Valor women's team match.
At the same time, there were also a number of standout showings from various athletes, including hometown hero Puripol Boonson, who became the first Southeast Asian sprinter to break the 10-second barrier in the 100m.
This is the seventh time Thailand is hosting the Games, and the first since 2007. It was first held in Bangkok in 1959, when it was known as the South East Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games.
Singapore's athletes ended their SEA Games campaign with a medal haul of 52 golds, 61 silvers and 89 bronzes, fifth on the overall medal table.
