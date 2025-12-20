Young Lions, Singapore badminton team taken to task by officials after poor SEA Games showings

BANGKOK: Singapore's football and badminton teams performed poorly at the 33rd SEA Games, said team Singapore officials at a wrap-up press conference on Saturday (Dec 20).

"For football, I would just say that the performance is poor," said High Performance Sport Institute chief Su Chun Wei.

The Young Lions lost both their games and crashed out in the group stage of the SEA Games for the sixth consecutive time.

While SNOC secretary-general Mark Chay said that there were no regrets in sending the team to the Games, he added that the Young Lions were "outmuscled, outpaced and outlasted" in their 1-3 loss to Timor-Leste.

"I wouldn't say there are regrets. We need to give our athletes the opportunities to shine, and it is regrettable that the athletes were not able to and the results showed," he said.

"I was there for the Timor-Leste (game), they were outmuscled, outpaced and outlasted. And these are not ... things that are to do with talent or skill."