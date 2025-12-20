Pyrotechnics and pop performances light up SEA Games closing ceremony in Thailand

BANGKOK: A massive display of pyrotechnics in an otherwise low-key ceremony marked the end of an eventful 33rd SEA Games on Saturday (Dec 20).

The hour-and-a-half-long event at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok kicked off with a 12-minute act titled "The Sound of Whistle", which had performances by local pop stars, a marching band and various dancers.

Then came the traditional parade of athletes, where various contingents, including Singapore's, were greeted by loud cheers, despite visible swathes of empty seats. Singapore's flagbearer was squash player Aaron Liang.

"The 33rd SEA Games have now concluded smoothly and successfully," said Thailand's minister of tourism and sports Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn.