Wait for SEA Games gold goes on for Singapore women's netball team after final loss to Malaysia

SINGAPORE: The Singapore women’s netball team narrowly failed in its quest to reclaim the regional crown after falling to a 52-49 defeat by Malaysia in the SEA Games final on Wednesday (Dec 17) in Bangkok.

The Vandas were aiming to build on last year’s Asian Netball Championships triumph and replicate their 2015 Games success, in hopes of securing the team’s second netball gold.

This is Singapore's third women's team silver in a row, following similar results at the 2017 and 2019 Games. Netball was not included in the 2021 and 2023 editions of the Games.

Singapore and Malaysia have battled for gold at the four previous SEA Games that have featured netball, and it was once again a tight affair, with just three points separating the teams. Thailand and the Philippines were earlier awarded the joint bronze.

This was the second time both teams had squared off at the Thailand Games, with the Vandas edging out their Causeway rivals 58-56 in the preliminary rounds.