Singapore footballers out of SEA Games after 0-3 loss to Thailand

BANGKOK: The Young Lions crashed out in the group stage of the SEA Games for the sixth consecutive time on Thursday (Dec 11) after a 0-3 loss to Thailand at the Rajamangala Stadium.

Needing to beat the hosts by a wide margin to stand any chance of qualifying, Singapore came undone after a Yotsakorn Burapha double and a Siraphop Wandee strike.

This means the team finished bottom of Group A behind Thailand and Timor-Leste, with one goal scored and six conceded.

The Young Lions last qualified for the semi-finals in 2013. And they had it all to do on Thursday after a 1-3 loss to Timor-Leste in their group opener.

In front of a crowd of 7,896, Thailand dominated possession. But the Young Lions were the first to threaten a goal, with winger Muhammad Asis striking over the top after a well-worked worked free kick caught the Thai defence off guard.

Thailand came back strongly, with Wichan Inaram proving a thorn in Singapore’s side.

Twice he got in behind the defence to pull the ball back for Thanakrit Chotmuangpak, but Singapore goalkeeper Aizil Yazid got down low both times to save.

Asis was the bright spark for the Young Lions and in the 35th minute, he cut in from the left and hit a shot from outside the box onto the crossbar.

There was still time for Thailand to threaten, with Chanapach Buaphan poking wide in first half extra time.