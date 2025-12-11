Singapore footballers out of SEA Games after 0-3 loss to Thailand
This is the team's sixth consecutive group stage elimination at the SEA Games.
BANGKOK: The Young Lions crashed out in the group stage of the SEA Games for the sixth consecutive time on Thursday (Dec 11) after a 0-3 loss to Thailand at the Rajamangala Stadium.
Needing to beat the hosts by a wide margin to stand any chance of qualifying, Singapore came undone after a Yotsakorn Burapha double and a Siraphop Wandee strike.
This means the team finished bottom of Group A behind Thailand and Timor-Leste, with one goal scored and six conceded.
The Young Lions last qualified for the semi-finals in 2013. And they had it all to do on Thursday after a 1-3 loss to Timor-Leste in their group opener.
In front of a crowd of 7,896, Thailand dominated possession. But the Young Lions were the first to threaten a goal, with winger Muhammad Asis striking over the top after a well-worked worked free kick caught the Thai defence off guard.
Thailand came back strongly, with Wichan Inaram proving a thorn in Singapore’s side.
Twice he got in behind the defence to pull the ball back for Thanakrit Chotmuangpak, but Singapore goalkeeper Aizil Yazid got down low both times to save.
Asis was the bright spark for the Young Lions and in the 35th minute, he cut in from the left and hit a shot from outside the box onto the crossbar.
There was still time for Thailand to threaten, with Chanapach Buaphan poking wide in first half extra time.
Thailand came out in the second half with all guns blazing and were three goals up in less than 10 minutes.
Siraphop was found free on the right side of the penalty area and he curled the ball past Aizil in the 49th minute.
Before the Young Lions had time to recoup, Thai striker Yotsakorn finished from a narrow angle two minutes later, squeezing the ball into the far post from the right.
The 20-year-old Thai striker, who is on loan at Hougang United, had his second within four minutes, hitting a powerful free kick over the wall and into goal.
The Thais could have made it four on a number of occasions later in the half, but a goalline clearance from Raoul Suhaimi and heroics from Aizil kept them at bay
At the last edition of the tournament, the Young Lions suffered a 0-7 drubbing at the hands of Causeway rivals Malaysia. That was Singapore's heaviest defeat at the Games since the competition became an age-group affair in 2001.
Earlier this year, the Young Lions were left out of the provisional list for the Games. But the team appealed successfully, playing two closed-door friendlies – with a win and a draw – to strengthen the case for their inclusion.
Late changes to the Young Lions' Games scheduling have not been ideal for preparations.
The team were originally drawn in Group C to face champions Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines in Chiang Mai. However, after the withdrawal of Cambodia, Firdaus' men were shifted to Group A.
Group B comprises Malaysia, Vietnam and Laos.
