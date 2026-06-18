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Semenyo, Ayew lead Ghana attack in World Cup clash with Panama
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Semenyo, Ayew lead Ghana attack in World Cup clash with Panama

Semenyo, Ayew lead Ghana attack in World Cup clash with Panama
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Wales v Ghana - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 2, 2026 Ghana's Antoine Semenyo before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Semenyo, Ayew lead Ghana attack in World Cup clash with Panama
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Ghana Training - Centennial Park, Toronto, Canada - June 16, 2026 Ghana's Jordan Ayew during training REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
18 Jun 2026 06:02AM
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TORONTO, June 17 : Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana will lead the attack for Ghana in their World Cup Group L match against Panama on Wednesday. 

• Manchester City forward Semenyo enters the tournament in form after scoring 11 goals across all competitions for the club

• Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is not part of the squad after he was denied entry into Canada

• Cecilio Waterman leads the Panama line while 2025 Gold Cup top scorer Ismael Diaz starts on the bench

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• Key midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla is also on the bench for Panama as he recovers from a muscle injury

Teams: 

Ghana: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya, Caleb Yirenkyi, Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Jordan Ayew (C), Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah

Panama: Orlando Mosquera, Cesar Blackman, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Carlos Harvey, Andres Andrade, Amir Murillo, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Edgar Yoel Barcenas (C), Cecilio Waterman

Source: Reuters
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