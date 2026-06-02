Senegal offer Africa shot at World Cup glory

June 2 : Senegal might have been stripped of their African title but they offer the continent its best hope of success at the World Cup.

Senegal beat Morocco in January's controversial Africa Cup of Nations final to be crowned champions for a second time but were later sanctioned for walking off the pitch in protest at a penalty decision against them on the cusp of full time.

The opportunity was missed by their opponents and Senegal went on to win 1-0 in extra time, though the Confederation of African Football later awarded the title to Morocco.

Senegal are now challenging the CAF decision but a ruling on their appeal is not expected until after the World Cup, where Senegal have high hopes of making an impact.

Few previous African World Cup qualifiers have had a stronger and more expansive squad than Senegal’s 2026 selection, offering the real possibility of another breakthrough for the continent at the tournament.

Morocco struck new ground in Qatar four years ago by becoming the first African side to reach the final four, but Senegal feel they can go further.

“We have nothing to fear from other nations,” said former African Footballer of the Year El Hadji Diouf.

“Before, people always said African countries would not get past the first round, but now the gap is getting a lot smaller, and Senegal has every chance to go on and win it.”

SENEGAL SPRANG A SURPRISE ON WORLD CUP DEBUT

Diouf was the star performer in 2002 for Senegal, who upset the odds and reached the quarter-finals in their World Cup debut at the tournament co-hosted by Japan and South Korea.

That included a shock 1-0 win over defending champions France in the opening game in Seoul and more than two decades later they resume that rivalry in their first Group I encounter in New York on June 16.

There is the narrative of colonial master against former possession hanging in the air.

The spicy edge to the contest is enhanced by the fact that Senegal could have as many as 12 French-born players in their squad, including midfield kingpin Pape Gueye, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and captain Kalidou Koulibaly.

"It's always a pleasure to play against France. It's a country we know well,” said coach Pape Bouna Thiaw, who moved to France aged 17.

“For me, it's my second country. In 2002, we did well, but this won't be an easy match,” he predicted.

But if Senegal prove able to again surprise the French, they will be looking to build on that momentum and progress deep into the tournament, giving African football a fresh boost.

“If I lose even a second of my belief that I can win the World Cup with Senegal, I will step down,” added the coach.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)