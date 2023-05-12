Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira wins 100m gold, clinches historic SEA Games double

PHNOM PENH: Singapore’s Shanti Pereira took gold in the women’s 100m final at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Friday (May 12).
With her victory at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, Pereira has become the first Singaporean woman to win both the 100m and 200m events at the same edition of the Games.
She clocked 11.41s ahead of Thailand's Supanich Poolkerd in 11.58s and Thi Nhi Yen Tran of Vietnam in 11.75s.
Singaporean Elizabeth-Ann Tan finished sixth in 11.96s.
The next race - the men's 100m final - saw Singapore's Marc Brian Louis win a silver medal in 10.39s.
The time matches his personal best and is 0.02s off the national record set by UK Shyam in 2001.
Louis' silver improves upon his bronze at the 2021 SEA Games. The last Singaporean man to finish in second place in the event was Gary Yeo in 2011; the country has never won the men's 100m.
Thailand's Soraoat Dapbang was champion on Friday in 10.37s while Malaysians Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi and Khairul Hafiz Jantan shared bronze in 10.45s.
Earlier in the day, Pereira set a time of 11.49s, finishing first in the 100m heats.
On Tuesday (May 9), Pereira won gold in the women's 200m final, smashing national and meet records in the process.
She clocked a time of 22.69s to retain her title from the last Games.
Pereira came into this year's regional meet in scintillating form, having smashed a number of national records in March and April.
Last month, she clocked the previous national record of 22.89s in the women’s 200m heats at the Australian Track and Field Open in Brisbane – the fastest timing set by an Asian woman in 2023.
At the same meet, she notched a new national record of 11.37s en route to winning the women's 100m finals. This was the second fastest set by an Asian woman in 2023.
Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube