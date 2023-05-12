Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira wins 100m gold, clinches historic SEA Games double

PHNOM PENH: Singapore’s Shanti Pereira took gold in the women’s 100m final at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Friday (May 12).

With her victory at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, Pereira has become the first Singaporean woman to win both the 100m and 200m events at the same edition of the Games.

She clocked 11.41s ahead of Thailand's Supanich Poolkerd in 11.58s and Thi Nhi Yen Tran of Vietnam in 11.75s.

Singaporean Elizabeth-Ann Tan finished sixth in 11.96s.