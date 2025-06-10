No time to waste for Singapore's Shanti Pereira as she guns for World Championships qualification
After a turbulent 2024, Shanti Pereira bounced back with a strong performance at the recently concluded Asian Championships. She tells CNA what's next.
SINGAPORE: Less than 48 hours after touching down in Singapore, Shanti Pereira was back at Changi Airport again.
If every millisecond on the track is precious to the Singapore sprinter, time off it is no less valuable.
Speaking to CNA from Germany, Pereira was gearing up for her next big task - to qualify for the World Championships in September.
But first comes recovery from an "intense" week in May where she clinched two silver medals, registered a season's best and clocked a national record at the Asian Championships in South Korea.
"It was a really good outing, really happy about it, and excited for what's to come," the 28-year-old said.
"This process can be pretty intense, and takes a lot out of you, but definitely enjoying the journey, enjoying everything about it."
SETTING THE TONE
Pereira went into the Asian Championships as defending champion in the 100m and 200m events. But much has passed since she clinched that historic sprint double in 2023.
At the Hangzhou Asian Games later that year, she won the 200m - Singapore’s first athletics gold medal at that level since 1974.
Days before that, Pereira already ended Singapore’s nearly 50-year wait for an Asiad track and field medal, with silver in the 100m.
Then, a stress injury to her fibula in early 2024 resulted in her missing her debut in the elite Diamond League competition in China, as well as the chance to race in two major meets in Japan among other events.
It also set her back on preparations for the Paris Olympics from July to August that year. In her second Games campaign, Pereira did not make it past the 100m and 200m heats.
"(It was) probably one of the tougher years. Just because coming off of 2023 with such good momentum, and then suddenly like boom, injury," she said.
"Gaining that confidence back was probably one of the tougher things I had to do."
Preparations for this year's meet in South Korea helped her find her groove and enjoy the process again, said Pereira.
"I was pretty excited going into the Asian Champs," she added.
"A lot of times when defending champions come into the championships again, they might not be at the top. But I went in knowing that I was one of the top.
"That was a big motivating factor for me. I was there able to fight and that was very exciting for me, especially coming off of last year."
Pereira finished second in the 100m with a time of 11.41s, just behind China's Liang Xiaojing at 11.37s.
"For the 100, I was really, really happy about it. Coming off the heats, I did get an SB (season's best ), but race execution wasn't my best, and so that was something I was really focusing on (for the final)," she said.
"From what coach and I discussed, the final turned out really well and I came super close to the girl that came in first. It was a pretty great achievement for me, and really happy with that silver medal."
In the 200m, Pereira missed out on defending her crown by a mere 0.01s behind China's Chen Yujie, who took gold with a time of 22.97s.
"(It was) a bit more bittersweet because it was so close and it was really just down to the line," she said.
"It was a really good race, but definitely things that I could work on ... I was a bit disappointed of course, I wish my medal colour was different.
"But all in all it was a good champs ... A good way to set the tone for the rest of the season."
The fact that there was disappointment at all is a reminder of her progress, Pereira pointed out.
"Now, we are at a place where we're disappointed with a silver medal at an Asian-level meet; whereas very long ago, I was upset about getting bronze at SEA Games," she said.
"It's really all about perspective and just looking at how far I've come. I was able to come into this champs as a contender, and I came out not winning gold, but I'm still one of the top (competitors). And that's something to be very proud about."
Less than two hours after her 200m race, Pereira combined with Elizabeth-Ann Tan, Shannon Tan and Laavinia Jaiganth to break the national record in the women's 4x100m relay final.
They finished fifth in 44.66s, eclipsing the 44.96s set by Pereira, Nur Izlyn Zaini, Wendy Enn and Dipna Lim-Prasad at the 2017 SEA Games.
ALWAYS AIMING TO BE BETTER
Pereira will now spend the next few months training and competing at European meets to clock points to qualify for the 2025 World Championships on merit, based on her world ranking.
She achieved this feat at the last edition in 2023 and went on to qualify for the 200m semi-finals with a national record. That made her the first Singaporean to ever progress past the heats at the World Championships.
Prior to 2023, Pereira competed in three previous world championships but as a wild card.
As of Jun 7, she was comfortably within quota spots for the 200m, and occupying the final spot for the 100m.
Being constantly on the go and away from home can take its toll, Pereira admitted, and there are "tough days" for sure.
"But then I start competing, and I start travelling the world, and then you realise - it's a privilege to be able to do this," she said.
"I'm really grateful for this - the fact that I'm living this life and it's a dream life."
But that doesn't mean resting on her laurels.
"You always just try to be better, try to do better as you keep going into new seasons," she said.
"That's just how athletes are built, we are just never satisfied. We just always want to be better."