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Shelter order in place at Azteca Stadium ahead of Mexico v England game
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Shelter order in place at Azteca Stadium ahead of Mexico v England game

Shelter order in place at Azteca Stadium ahead of Mexico v England game

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 General view as a weather warning is displayed on the big screen inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs

06 Jul 2026 05:42AM (Updated: 06 Jul 2026 05:51AM)
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MEXICO CITY, July 5 : A shelter in place order was issued before the Mexico v England World Cup last-16 clash due to thunderstorms in the area around the Azteca Stadium, FIFA said on Sunday.

People working on the pitch were asked to move into the tunnel while a message on the stadium screen warned that severe weather was approaching the venue.

Displays outside the venue read: "Thunderstorm activated, please take your seats."

Fans travelling to the stadium were seen seeking refuge under bridges and awnings.

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Soccer's world governing body FIFA had considered bringing the match forward but decided to maintain the original kickoff time despite concerns the weather could force further changes, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Friday.

Local media had also reported that the fixture could be moved to 12:00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) because of the weather forecast.

Mexico's round-of-32 match against Ecuador earlier this week was delayed due to rain.

Source: Reuters
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